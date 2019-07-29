(Photos) Wayne Rooney sends classy retirement message to former Manchester United team-mate Patrice Evra

Manchester United fans will be getting nostalgic for the glory years as former club captain Wayne Rooney sends a classy message to former team-mate Patrice Evra following his retirement.

See below as Rooney posts a collection of iconic photos of himself and the Frenchman during their Old Trafford years, when they won almost all there is to win in the game.

Congratulations to my friend @Evra on a brilliant career. Some great years spent together and a few trophies won ?. Best of luck in your retirement mate ????? pic.twitter.com/Kwtol9XROV — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 29, 2019

Rooney and Evra played starring roles in United’s dominance of the mid-to-late 2000s and early 2010s, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League together.

Wishing Evra the best of luck after hanging up his boots, Rooney tweeted: “Congratulations to my friend @Evra on a brilliant career. Some great years spent together and a few trophies won ?. Best of luck in your retirement mate ?????”