Menu

(Photos) Wayne Rooney sends classy retirement message to former Manchester United team-mate Patrice Evra

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans will be getting nostalgic for the glory years as former club captain Wayne Rooney sends a classy message to former team-mate Patrice Evra following his retirement.

See below as Rooney posts a collection of iconic photos of himself and the Frenchman during their Old Trafford years, when they won almost all there is to win in the game.

Rooney and Evra played starring roles in United’s dominance of the mid-to-late 2000s and early 2010s, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League together.

Wishing Evra the best of luck after hanging up his boots, Rooney tweeted: “Congratulations to my friend @Evra on a brilliant career. Some great years spent together and a few trophies won ?. Best of luck in your retirement mate ?????”

More Stories Patrice Evra Wayne Rooney