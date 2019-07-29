Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes looked visibly emotional after Sporting Lisbon’s game against Valencia.

The Portugal international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford for much of the summer, with the latest from Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, being that the friendly match with Valencia could well be his final appearance for Sporting.

Video: Bruno Fernandes clearly visibly upset wiping tears and walking away from the camera recording him. #mufc pic.twitter.com/8NjitHfPlG — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 28, 2019

Bruno Fernandes crying at his last game for Sporting Lisbon ? ?? #mufc pic.twitter.com/kbKVdiqkS7 — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 28, 2019

This would certainly explain the tears at the end of the game, with various Twitter accounts, such as Man United Zone above, noticing the Red Devils target struggling to contain his feelings.

Sport Witness also translate pieces from A Bola and Jornal de Noticias that suggest Fernandes himself has been optimistic about how negotiations over a move to United have been going.

With MUFC seemingly the only club in for Fernandes and the player looking like he’s expecting to leave, this is surely the biggest clue yet that United fans don’t have to wait too much longer for this exciting addition to their midfield?