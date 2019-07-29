Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and look set to make a move for him.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, the Red Devils had identified the Frenchman as a replacement if Romelu Lukaku left Old Trafford. Now L’Equipe (translated by Sky Sports) claim that the Premier League giants will make a move for the 23-year-old striker who could cost in excess of £40million.

Dembele joined Lyon from Celtic last August on a transfer fee reported to be £19.7m according to BBC. The striker netted 23 goals and provided six assists for Lyon last season in 52 appearances across all competitions. He also netted twice yesterday as Lyon came from behind to beat Arsenal in an Emirates Cup friendly.

Dembele had a good 2018/19 season with Lyon and his addition to the squad could help Manchester United, who will surely feel they can do better than the unconvincing Lukaku up front.

Dembele actually made a couple of appearances in the Premier League five years back while he was playing for Fulham. Aged only 17 at the time, the player made two top flight appearances for the Cottagers in the 2013/14 season that included a start against Everton in Craven Cottage.

Since then, he shone for Fulham at Championship level before then later catching the eye in Scotland, and then finally back in his native France with current club Lyon.