Manchester United ready to go up to £70M for target as Red Devils look to seal exciting transfer

Man United are reportedly willing to pay as much as £70M for Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire.

United have been chasing Maguire for most of the summer window, and with just nine days left before it shuts, it seems like the Red Devils have put their foot down regarding their pursuit of England international Maguire.

According to the Mirror, United have already seen an offer of £60M for Maguire turned down by the Foxes, with Solskjaer’s side now willing to pay as much as £70M for the defender’s signature.

The report also notes that the club aren’t going to forced into paying £90M for Maguire, something that could see the centre-back stay at the King Power Stadium beyond next month’s deadline.

Given United’s poor defensively displays last year, the club will’ve known that they were going to have to dig deep into their pockets in order to bolster their options at the back this summer.

And it seems like the club are prepared to do exactly that, as they look to give Solskjaer a stronger squad for his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

Maguire is a very solid centre-back, and United could definitely do with a player like him in their starting XI if Solskjaer is to make this season a success.

Maguire’s arrival at Old Trafford, should it happen, would excite all United fans, as the defender is one of the most consistent and promising defenders currently plying their trade in the Premier League.