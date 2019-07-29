Manchester United have bid for £59m-rated Harry Maguire alternative rejected

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid for 22-year-old Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias rejected as the club is not meeting his buyout clause.

United appear to be making progress on signing Harry Maguire as the Irish Independent claim that the Red Devils will meet Leicester City’s £80million valuation of the centre-back following the completion of Romelu Lukaku’s transfer away.

The Mirror have claimed that Man Utd identified Benfica star Dias as an alternative to Maguire. Portuguese daily O Jogo (via Sport Witness) has reported that the Premier League giants made an offer for Dias, which Benfica rejected as the bid does not meet the 22-year-old’s release clause of €66m (£59m).

Dias was brilliant for Benfica last season as the Aguias won their 37th league title. The 22-year-old made 55 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Following the end of the season, Dias helped Portugal win the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League. He was brilliant at the back for Portugal in their matches against Switzerland and Netherlands as the Selecao das Quinas conceded only one goal in the Nations League Finals, a penalty against Switzerland.

Dias was adjudged the Man of the Match in the Nations League Final against Netherlands and was in the Team of the Tournament.

Given the kind of season that Dias had with Benfica, his addition could really bolster Manchester United’s squad provided the Red Devils fail to rope in Harry Maguire.