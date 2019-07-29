World Cup winner ready to make transfer to Manchester United to replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United reportedly look in luck when it comes to landing a proven replacement for Paul Pogba in case he leaves the club this summer.

According to Corriere di Torino, as translated by the Daily Express, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is open to a move to Man Utd as he wants more first-team football and is keen on playing in the Premier League.

The report explains that the Red Devils could target Matuidi if Pogba leaves, and it’s easy to see why the 32-year-old could be viewed as an ideal player to come in and fill that role.

Matuidi has won a host of major honours in his time at Juventus, as well as at former club Paris Saint-Germain, and was also part of France’s World Cup-winning squad last summer.

The experienced midfield battler would surely become a valuable presence in this slightly inexperienced MUFC squad, while his style of play also looks ideal for the demands of English football.

One imagines some United fans would rather not lose Pogba for an older player who may not have long left at the highest level, but many at Old Trafford would probably also breathe a sigh of relief at not having to put up with the Pogba circus for any longer.

The 26-year-old has not really delivered on the pitch in his time in Manchester and has become more well known for creating unwanted headlines off it.