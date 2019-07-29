Menu

Video: Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ATTACKED in Ibiza night club

A video in the tweet below claims to show Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi being dragged away from trying to ‘batter’ someone after being attacked in a night club in Ibiza.

The Argentina international does not exactly have the reputation for being involved in public brawls like this, but the video does seem to show him being escorted away from an attacker.

Not much more detail than that is provided, but a later clip in the thread shows that Messi was fine after the incident.

Quite why anyone would want to come at the GOAT is beyond us – let the man enjoy his summer!

