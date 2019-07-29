Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after a breakthrough in talks.

The Red Devils are said to have reached a verbal agreement with the Serbia international after talks with his agent and are now edging closer to a deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Milinkovic-Savic has shone in his time in Serie A and looks a quality potential addition for Man Utd in the middle of the park.

The talented 24-year-old could well be United’s most expensive signing with his fee set to be around £90million, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

MUFC’s current club-record purchase is Paul Pogba for a fee of £89m, as reported by BBC Sport when he rejoined from Juventus in 2016.

However, it may well be that Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is also key to Milinkovic-Savic’s arrival in Manchester.

The Mail suggest the Lazio ace may only be joining United if Pogba ends up leaving the club for Real Madrid.

Earlier in the summer, the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola was quoted in the Times as saying his client wanted to leave and that he was in the process of getting him a move.

If Pogba is sold, Milinkovic-Savic looks an ideal replacement in the middle of the park, and some fans may even see the deal as an upgrade due to Pogba’s inconsistent performances in his time in England.