Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal transfer on five-year contract a “done deal”, claims journalist

Lille star Nicolas Pepe’s transfer to Arsenal on a five-year contract is a done deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira via his personal Twitter account.

BBC Sport and other major outlets have all claimed more or less the same thing over the last few days, with Pepe said to be nearing a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s now surely only a matter of time before things are officially announced, but Schira seems to think it’s basically all done, if this tweet is anything to go by:

Gooners will be eager to now hear something from their club, but it can often take time for official announcements to come through as in the modern era there are so many little formalities to sort out, such as filming and editing announcement videos and other official club content to go with the confirmation of any signing.

Pepe looks a hugely exciting signing for Arsenal, and it looks like fans can now look forward to the Ivory Coast international majorly boosting their attack next season.

The 24-year-old is sure to be a huge upgrade on struggling players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, giving Unai Emery more hope of breaking back into the top four.

