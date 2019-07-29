Liverpool positioned to clinch club-record attacker transfer

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs ‘positioned’ to swoop for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The France international has not had the best of times at the Nou Camp since his move two years ago, and it may be that his time will soon be up.

That’s very strongly suggested to be the case in this report from Don Balon, which links Liverpool and Bayern Munich as potential suitors for Dembele, who has had an ineffective pre-season and who doesn’t seem to have settled well as part of the group at the club.

The Spanish outlet claim Liverpool could be ready to pay as much as £90million for the former Borussia Dortmund man, though Barca want more like £108m for him.

Either way, those fees would represent a new club record for Liverpool, whose most expensive purchase at the moment is Virgil van Dijk, who cost £75m when he joined from Southampton, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Despite Dembele’s difficulties at Barcelona, he looked a world class talent during his time at Dortmund – a team with a more similar style of play to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

That could mean the 22-year-old slots in better at Anfield if the move does go through, though of course he might also fancy a return to Germany with Bayern, also mentioned by Don Balon.

LFC don’t urgently need new attacking players, but could no doubt benefit from another option to take the pressure off the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, all of whom could do with a rest after being involved in international tournaments over the summer.