Manager appears to confirm Arsenal have won major transfer battle

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to questions about the Nicolas Pepe transfer, appearing to confirm his club have missed out on his signature to Arsenal.

The Italian tactician didn’t dwell on the matter, and seemed keen for his club to move on to other transfer targets when asked about the news that Pepe looked set to join Arsenal instead.

“I’m not disappointed,” Ancelotti is quoted by football.london. “I don’t like to talk about players of other teams. The market is so long. We are looking. If there are opportunities, we can do it.”

The Ivory Coast international is looking close to finalising a move to the Emirates Stadium, with BBC Sport‘s report on the deal also mentioning Napoli as Arsenal’s main rivals for the signing.

Pepe shone in Ligue 1 last season and it’s little surprise there seems to have been so much interest in him this summer.

The 24-year-old is now surely ready to show what he can do at a bigger club and in a more competitive league, and Gunners supporters can be thrilled to see he looks to have chosen them over other suitors.

After a slow start to the summer, things are now looking pretty positive for Arsenal, who have also signed Dani Ceballos on loan, and sealed a deal for William Saliba, though he won’t link up with the club until next season.

Pepe would be the most exciting addition of the lot if he does join, as he looks the calibre of player who could fire AFC back into the top four.