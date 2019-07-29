Nicolas Pepe to finalise Arsenal transfer tomorrow or Wednesday unless this one thing happens

Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal transfer rumours continue to hot up as sources in France now follow sources in the UK and Italy in reporting on an imminent deal.

The Ivory Coast international has been tipped to join the Gunners very soon by BBC Sport and others in the last couple of days, and now there’s been an update from a French outlet close to Pepe’s club Lille.

According to La Voix du Nord, Pepe should finalise his transfer to Arsenal on Tuesday or Wednesday, with just one thing perhaps able to stop the move now.

According to the report, that would be a late bid from Paris Saint-Germain, though this is deemed unlikely to happen anyway.

Arsenal fans can probably start getting very excited indeed as they close in on this club-record signing and make a show of real ambition by landing one of last season’s best attacking players in Europe.

The 24-year-old hit double figures for goals and assists, showing he could be a huge upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Unai Emery’s side.

According to BBC Sport‘s report at the time, £56m signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently AFC’s most expensive player ever, but the BBC’s piece on Pepe says he’ll cost £72m.