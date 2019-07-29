Real Madrid willing to hand €180M target fabled ‘no.7’ shirt should Los Blancos seal stunning transfer

Real Madrid are ready to hand Sadio Mane the club’s fabled no.7 shirt should Los Blancos seal a deal to sign the winger from Liverpool this summer.

Mane has been one of the best forwards in the planet in recent years, and his signing could be what Real need to complete their attack ahead of the new seasons.

And it seems like the Spanish giants are willing to pull out all the stops in their attempts to bring the Senegalese international to the Spanish capital.

According to Don Balon, Real are ready to hand Mane the club’s number 7 shirt should they be successful in their pursuit of him in the coming weeks.

The report also notes that the Reds don’t want to lose one of their star players and are therefore after €180M if they are to let him go.

Real have already added Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard to their attack this transfer window, and if they were to sign Mane soon, the club would have one of the best attacking trios on the planet.

Players such as Raul, Cristiano Ronaldo, Emilio Butragueno and Luis Enrique have donned Real’s famous no.7 shirt over the years, thus handing it to Mane would be putting a lot of pressure onto the forward’s shoulders.

However, given his performances in recent years, it seems like Mane would be more than capable of handling the pressure of being Los Blancos’ new number 7 should he end up moving to the Santiago Bernabeu before next month’s deadline.