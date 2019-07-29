The words “Real Madrid” and “patience” are rarely featured in the same sentence but this may be a new low for Florentino Perez. According to reports he is already questioning the signing of Eden Hazard.

According to a story in Sport, the Real President is unhappy that Hazard has shown up eight kilos overweight. He’s gone as far as to say the signing of the Belgian star was the wish of Zinedine Zidane and that he has no confidence in Hazard.

It’s a staggering turnaround when you consider the difference in attitude since Hazard signed for £130m as reported by Telegraph. It’s even more remarkable when you consider some of the quotes attributed to Perez in a story by Sport when Hazard signed.

Perez was reported as saying:”Today we give welcome to one of the best players in the world, today he is a Real Madrid player Eden Hazard.”

Real Madrid have a history of moving players on despite them being stars but this would be a new extreme. Angel Di Maria was sold after a man of the match performance in The Champions League final, Cristiano Ronaldo was moved on despite being one of the best players in the world and Gareth Bale looks set to move despite being in his peak years.

Hazard must be hoping this is purely a panic reaction from the President after a humiliating 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid last week, and not a sign that his days in Madrid are already numbered. Admittedly Hazard has underwhelmed in pre-season but he needs to be given the season to prove himself.