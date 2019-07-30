Man Utd are reportedly set for discussions with the agent of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as they try to reach an agreement on personal terms.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for the Turin giants since he arrived in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 182 appearances, which in turn had led to a whole host of trophies.

SEE MORE: Inter identify €40m Plan B to Lukaku as Man Utd exit could be in jeopardy

However, his form suffered last season after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, as that forced him to adjust his role for the Portuguese superstar and limited his influence on the side under former boss Massimiliano Allegri.

While he would have been hoping for a fresh start under Maurizio Sarri, speculation over his future has refused to go away and now it’s suggested that there could be an imminent breakthrough.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Dybala’s agent has travelled to London with the suggestion being that he will discuss personal terms with Man Utd and try to reach an agreement.

That in turn could then unlock negotiations between the two clubs over a possible swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku moving in the opposite direction and joining the reigning Serie A champions, and so it appears likely to be a busy end to the transfer window for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As per Sky Sports, Dybala is said to be valued at around €100m, while Lukaku has a valuation of around £79m, and so there is a difference to be made up between the two European giants if a deal is to be approved with a swap deal already being mentioned in that report earlier on Tuesday.

That will likely involve the Red Devils including some cash in the exchange, and perhaps that will convince Juve to allow Dybala to leave in what would still be a shock exit given his quality and importance to the side.

As for United and Solskjaer, the Argentine international could be the ideal addition to complement the pace and movement offered by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James, given his technical ability and creativity in the final third.

In turn, it could be an excellent piece of business if Man Utd can get it over the line.