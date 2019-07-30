Man Utd have reportedly made an enquiry with Juventus over Blaise Matuidi as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen a key area of his squad.

The Red Devils were weakened by the departure of Ander Herrera earlier this summer, as he left after his contract expired and later joined Paris Saint-Germain.

With the ambition to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, Solskjaer arguably needs more than what he currently has at his disposal, even though the likes of Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira could perhaps be in line to get bigger roles this coming season.

Nevertheless, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Man Utd potentially see Matuidi as an ideal addition to the squad although it’s added that Juventus rate the French international at €25m.

In turn, it remains to be seen if that’s a figure that United are willing to splash out for the World Cup winner, as while he does possess plenty of experience and a winning mentality for club and country, he is now 32 and so it has to be questioned whether or not it’s a sensible big-money investment.

Despite that though, with the potential to add steeliness and solidity in midfield and perhaps allow Paul Pogba to flourish by lessening the defensive burden on his shoulders and giving him the freedom to go out and attack in the final third, it could a smart swoop from Man Utd if they make a genuine effort to sign Matuidi this summer.

The reigning Serie A champions snapped up both Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers this summer, and so the arrival of the duo could push Matuidi down the pecking order under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

If that is a likely threat, then perhaps there will be even more reason for him to consider a move to Manchester where he could play a more prominent role.