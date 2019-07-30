Menu

“Sanllehi deserves a pay-rise” – These Arsenal fans rejoice at transfer news they think is even better than Nicolas Pepe deal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans are absolutely thrilled to hear the news of a possible transfer away for flop defender Shkodran Mustafi.

The German has been a major disappointment in his time at Arsenal, having initially looked a promising signing when he joined from Valencia back in the summer of 2016.

MORE: Arsenal fans boo Shkodran Mustafi during Emirates Cup clash against Lyon

A World Cup winner with his country in 2014 and a solid, reliable performer during his time in La Liga, Mustafi has generally been horribly error-prone for most of his Emirates Stadium career.

Luckily, Arsenal fans might not have to put up with him for much longer as he’s linked as a target for Ligue 1 side Monaco by L’Equipe, as translated by Goal.

The 27-year-old may well fare better in a less physical and competitive league, but the main thing for Arsenal is that it could give them added funds to strengthen their defence.

More Stories / Latest News

Despite the excitement surrounding what BBC Sport report could be an imminent deal for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, there’s certainly a need for Unai Emery to improve his defence, and shipping Mustafi could be an ideal start.

These Gooners are certainly happy about the news anyway, with praise coming in for Head of Football Raul Sanllehi…

More Stories Nicolas Pepe Shkodran Mustafi