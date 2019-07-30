Arsenal star expects to never play for the club again following transfer talks

Arsenal’s defence has often been a weakness and subject to many players coming and going in an attempt to find a solution. One of the mainstays was Laurent Koscielny but it looks like his Arsenal career is definitely over.

David Ornstein has tweeted to announce that the Arsenal captain met with Director of Football Edu and the Rennes President yesterday. The outcome of that meeting is that Koscielny doesn’t anticipate playing for Arsenal again.

Arsenal technical director Edu met with the Stade Rennes president + the representative of Laurent Koscielny in London yesterday. Talks between #AFC & suitors continue in a bid to resolve Koscielny’s future. The 33yo captain does not anticipate playing for the Gunners again #SRFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 30, 2019

He also commented that fellow defender Shkodran Mustafi had options to leave but wants to stay and prove himself.

The 33 year old Frenchman joined Arsenal in 2010 and has gone to make over 255 league appearances for The Gunners. His Arsenal career looked over earlier this month when The Guardian reported Arsenal had started disciplinary procedures against the captain after he refused to go on their pre-season tour of the US.

It’s unclear if a return to France is imminent for the defender, but Arsenal have plenty of cover at centre-back if he does go. The would still have Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Mustafi and Callum Chambers capable of playing in that position.

It’s a sad way for the three time F.A Cup winner to end his association with Arsenal.