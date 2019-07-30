Barcelona are reportedly still €10m short of Junior Firpo’s asking price as Real Betis are said to be demanding €30m for the left-back.

The Catalan giants have already strengthened their squad with two major signings this summer, as Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann will both be expected to play major roles this coming campaign.

However, it appears as though they’re not quite done just yet, as Calciomercato report that they’ve offered €20m for Firpo, but will likely need another €10m to get the green light from their La Liga rivals over a deal.

The 22-year-old has continued to impress for Betis over the past two seasons, despite only making 43 appearances combined over the two years.

His defensive qualities coupled with his energy and tenacity in getting up and down the left flank to offer width and an attacking outlet would make him perfect for the Barcelona style of play and so it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

Further, there has been a huge over-reliance on Jordi Alba since his arrival in 2012, as the 30-year-old stalwart made a staggering 54 appearances last season with a lack of quality depth available behind him to rotate and rest him.

That could change if Barcelona reach an agreement over Firpo, but it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached between the two clubs in the coming days.

It appears as though the reigning La Liga champions might have an alternative lined up just in case though, as The Sun report that Matteo Darmian is on their transfer radar.

Although the Italian has struggled during his time at Old Trafford, his versatility coupled with the form that he displayed previously at Torino and with Italy would still suggest that he could be a sensible signing to add quality depth.