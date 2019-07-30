Celtic and Arsenal have probably had enough of each other this summer with the Kieran Tierney saga, however they look set to rival each other in the chase for Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The Chronicle Live reported that Woodman’s contract runs out at the end of this season and Celtic and Arsenal are both showing an interest in him.

He has failed to establish himself in the Newcastle squad following an outstanding showing at the U20 World Cup in 2017 when he won the Golden Glove award. He’s yet to play for Newcastle in the Premier League.

Arsenal would be a great move for him but he would be more likely to play in Glasgow and history suggests the move to Scotland could be a good one for him.

He would be following in the footsteps of Fraser Forster who joined Celtic from Newcastle and went on to play for England and earn a big move back to the Premier League. Woodman also has experience of the Scottish Premiership during loan spells with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock where he impressed.

There would also be an obvious chance to get into the Celtic first team as Craig Gordon and Scott Bain aren’t particularly impressive. Bain played well towards the end of last season but was rarely tested as Celtic dominated.

The report does also suggest that two Championship teams could be interested in Woodman, but it looks certain he will leave Newcastle either this summer or when his contract expires next year.