Chelsea in danger of losing another asset as 27-year-old sets sights on Serie A transfer

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is reportedly open to leaving the club and returning to Italy, despite having two years left to run on his contract.

The 27-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Torino in 2017 and has since racked up 52 appearances for the club across all competitions, winning the FA Cup and the Europa League.

The Italian featured in 22 Premier League matches during in his first season at the club but was restricted to just four in the 2018-19 campaign, after slipping down the squad pecking order under Maurizio Sarri.

Frank Lampard succeeded Sarri this summer after he took the managerial reigns at Juventus, but Zappacosta’s future remains in doubt.

According to Goal, Chelsea are now in danger of losing another asset in the transfer market, as the full-back sets his sights on a transfer to Serie A.

Zappacosta is prepared to return to his homeland in search of regular playing time, but the Blues have not yet received any formal offers for his services.

However, Goal reports that the situation could change after the August 8 deadline, with the Italian window set to remain open until the start of September.

Chelsea have already lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer and a transfer ban has prevented the club from signing any new players ahead of the new season.

Zappacosta may have been on the fringes of the action last term, but he could still be a valuable backup option for Lampard during in his first full year in charge at the Bridge.

The Italy international will ultimately have the final say on his own future though and a move back to Serie A may be the smartest option as he enters the prime years of his career.