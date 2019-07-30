Lionel Messi unsure about potential Manchester United transfer raid

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly not too happy about his club potentially sealing the transfer of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.

A surprise recent report from the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, translated by Sport Witness, linked Darmian as a backup option for Barca due to his cheap asking price and ability to play either right-back or left-back.

This is backed up by Don Balon, but they claim Messi is not at all convinced by the Italy international, particularly due to his lack of playing time in the last few seasons.

It’s hard to argue with the Argentine, who will be used to seeing a far higher calibre of player coming in at the Nou Camp.

Darmian has struggled to impress in his time at Man Utd, and one imagines Barcelona could surely find someone better somewhere.

The Catalan giants are also known to have one of the finest academies in world football so might perhaps be advised to promote someone from there instead of trying to sign a Premier League flop.