Manchester United are reportedly looking more likely than Tottenham to seal the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer for a variety of reasons.

The Argentina international’s future has dominated headlines in recent times as a move to the Premier League seems to be very much on the cards.

However, the latest update from Sky Sports states that a deal taking the €100m-rated Dybala to Tottenham looks unlikely despite the north London giants enquiring about signing him.

The report also casts doubt over Inter Milan’s ability to afford Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku, making a swap deal with Juve involving Dybala more likely.

However, there’s an interesting line in Sky’s piece that states United view Lukaku as one of the best strikers in Europe due to his impressive record in his time in the Premier League.

And while Dybala has shone in fits and bursts at Juventus, he’s no doubt failed to live up to the early potential he showed at the club, and at previous team Palermo.

Now 25, the South American finds himself out of favour in Turin after falling down the pecking order last season, with the Italian giants seemingly ready to offload him if required.

Sky Sports claim Dybala would still need convincing to join the Red Devils, but it’s hard to be certain the club should be pursuing this exchange anyway as it doesn’t necessarily represent an upgrade.

Lukaku is proven in English football and is going through the only real slump of his extremely prolific career, so could well recover soon if given the chance.

All in all, this exchange looks a risky one for MUFC if it goes through, even if many Tottenham fans would be disappointed to miss out on such a big name to bolster their attacking options.