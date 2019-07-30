Manchester United have key edge over Real Madrid in bid to seal transfer of £82m-rated star

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly ahead of Real Madrid in the running to seal the transfer of Juventus star Paulo Dybala at the moment.

The 25-year-old’s future remains in doubt this summer and he could well be heading to the Premier League in the near future if various recent reports are to be believed.

Spurs have been linked with Dybala, whom Juve rate at around £82million, according to Italian source La Stampa, while Sky Sports have also linked the player with Manchester United in a possible swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Diario Gol suggest the English duo are ahead in the running at the moment, and the likes of United can also take comfort from their claim that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not keen on signing Dybala.

The report suggests club president Florentino Perez could be keen on the Argentina international, however, partly due to his hatred of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Dybala could certainly be an upgrade on the unsettled Gareth Bale, and go some way towards rebuilding the Spanish giants’ attack after their moves for the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic as they try to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The South American also looks an important potential signing for MUFC, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urgently needing to improve on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, while he could also replace Lukaku up front if that swap mooted by Sky Sports does go through.