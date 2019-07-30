Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has confirmed some ‘proposals’ for Paulo Dybala amid transfer rumours linking the forward with Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Argentina international’s future has dominated headlines recently, with a move to the Premier League late on this summer perhaps on the cards.

One rumour doing the rounds is that Dybala could move to Man Utd in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sports and others.

Meanwhile, La Stampa have linked him as a target for Tottenham and say Juve want a fee of around €90million to let him go.

Dybala would surely be a hit at either club, both of whom could do with a little more spark in attack, with United in particular surely hoping to tie up a deal for an Alexis Sanchez replacement before the transfer deadline.

It remains to be seen which club is ahead in the running at the moment, and Nedved did not give a huge amount away about the situation.

The Czech did, however, seem to confirm some offers had already come in for the 25-year-old, which could be promising news if you’re a United or Spurs fan.

“There are some proposals, there is some interest, but we wait for concrete action so we can then decide calmly,” Nedved said is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

He added: “Obviously, with the transfer market open, we’re trying to reinforce the squad.

“I won’t get into details and I don’t want to speak about Lukaku or other individuals, but let’s say we are working on it.”