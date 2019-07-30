Manchester United have reportedly made a breakthrough in the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga as they’re now said to be close to finalising the deal.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been linked with the Red Devils for much of the last couple of months, with various reports suggesting the move has been on and off again several times.

However, the ever-reliable Gianluca Di Marzio now claims the Portugal international is set to become a new United player as it seems the two clubs have finally made progress on this deal.

No fee is mentioned by Di Marzio, but in another report today from A Bola, as translated by the Daily Mirror, it was suggested it would likely take around £70million to persuade Sporting to sell.

That looks decent value for a top class player who hit double figures for goals and assists from midfield last season, establishing himself as a talent capable of moving on to a bigger club and more competitive league.

That A Bola report also stated Fernandes himself had indicated to his team-mates that his exit was gathering momentum, and it seems he may have been right.

The 24-year-old could be United’s third summer signing, following Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.