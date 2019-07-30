Manchester United look to have been given an encouraging transfer update from Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

According to Portuguese source A Bola, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Fernandes has informed his Sporting team-mates that his move away is gathering momentum.

It isn’t clear if Fernandes has singled out Man Utd specifically as his next destination, but the Portugal international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils almost all summer.

The Mirror note that United remain in the market for a new midfielder after the departure of Ander Herrera, and that Fernandes would likely cost around £70million.

The 24-year-old certainly seems like he could be a great fit at Old Trafford as a possible upgrade on the inconsistent Paul Pogba.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping for a few more new faces in this summer after only bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James so far.

Having finished sixth and trophyless last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could surely do with bodies coming in in defence and midfield.