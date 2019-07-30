Gareth Bale slammed for insulting Real Madrid as Wales legend goes in two-footed on star in stinging attack

Wales legend John Toshack has absolutely ripped into Gareth Bale over the way he’s handled himself during his time at Real Madrid.

The Welsh winger joined Los Blancos from Tottenham in an eagerly-anticipated transfer back in 2013, but has not really lived up to expectations at the Bernabeu.

It’s now being widely reported by BBC Sport and others that Bale’s proposed move to the Chinese Super League has fallen through.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bale in Madrid, but he’s been heavily criticised in a brutal attack by one of his fellow countrymen.

Toshack pulled no punches on BBC 5 Live, as quoted in the BBC Sport link above, saying he was sickened by the 30-year-old’s behaviour over his wages, whilst also slamming him for failing to integrate or learn Spanish despite being in the country for six years.

“Terrible to have to take a pay cut to £150,000 a week – how can they manage with that?!” Toshack said.

“He’s got a family and a couple of children, how can you manage?! It saddens me – sickens and saddens me the way that this has gone.

“And nothing comes out from Gareth. Nothing. Only his agent, this, that – sad, sad for the football I know and loved, it saddens and sickens me.

“Go and play. Just play the game. Say what you actually think. Don’t have somebody else telling people what should happen, you tell them what you want, what you like, where you want to play.

“Have a little bit more personality yourself, you don’t need agents or people to talk for you. You speak yourself. I haven’t seen Gareth say anything. I’m reading all this stuff about the criticism that Bale is taking – and it’s justified.

“Come out Gareth, do an interview, speak yourself. You’ve been here six or seven years now. You don’t speak the language. That’s an insult to the people that you’re working for.

“It’s not gone down well at all here in Spain, and it saddens me.

“He’s been important in Real Madrid. It’s just a great pity that he hasn’t engaged himself a little bit more with the country that he’s living in, with the supporters that are there every week.

“Gareth, come on. Take a little bit of time out and learn the language.”

Bale’s career certainly seems to be going in the wrong direction at the moment, in what threatens to be a sad ending for such a talented player who has, in fairness, won a lot and contributed towards that success with fine performances on the pitch for most of his Real career.

He could do well to take on board what Toshack is saying, with the 70-year-old notably a Welshman who did succeed abroad, having twice managed Real Madrid and other Spanish clubs, as well as two spells in charge of the Welsh national team.