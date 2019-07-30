Inter have reportedly set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain ace Edinson Cavani as their alternative option should a move for Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku not materialise.

Following Antonio Conte’s appointment as Luciano Spalletti’s successor this summer, the Italian tactician has been busy stamping his mark on the squad.

The intention this coming season will be to topple Juventus in Serie A and make a positive impression in the Champions League, and it appears as though Conte believes further reinforcements are still needed to ensure that happens.

According to The Guardian though, doubt is increasing over getting a potential deal for Lukaku done, as it’s suggested that Inter won’t be making an improved offer for the Belgian international and so it’s ultimately down to United as to whether they wish to accept their current £54m deal on the table or call off negotiations.

The 26-year-old scored just 15 goals in 45 appearances last season, and coupled with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arguably showing a preference for more pace and directness in attack through the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and now summer signing Daniel James, it could lead to less minutes for Lukaku moving forward.

In turn, an exit would perhaps be the best solution for all concerned, but to add further question marks over whether or not a deal will be done, Tuttomercatoweb are now reporting that Cavani has been identified as an alternative solution for Inter in a move that could cost them around €40m.

Albeit six years older than Lukaku, Cavani has the goalscoring record and consistency to make an excellent case of his ability to make a significant impact for Conte if he did join the Italian giants.

However, it’s specifically noted in that report that Lukaku remains the priority, but in the event that a deal fails to materialise for the Man Utd ace, then Inter seemingly have their back-up plan ready ahead of the September 2 deadline for Serie A clubs.