Inter turn to former Premier League winner after moving on from Man United star

Antonio Conte has made it no secret that he is desperate to add a new striker to his Inter Milan squad this summer. Mauro Icardi looks to be out of favour and Romelu Lukaku looks likely to go to Juventus. According to reports he has now turned his attention to signed Edin Dzeko.

According to Calciomercato, Inter and Roma officials met last night to discuss the transfer of the former Man City man. They report that Roma are looking for around €20m but Inter haven’t met that price yet. Seemingly Dzeko has agreed contract terms with the Milan club, but they are waiting to see if a transfer fee is agreed.

The Bosnian moved to Rome on loan in 2015 and had a fairly underwhelming loan spell as he scored eight league goals. Since moving permanently he found his form and added 54 goals in 106 Serie A games.

He was a success at Man City, scoring 50 league goals and winning the Premier League twice. Although Sergio Aguero scored the vital goal in the 3-2 win over QPR to win the first title, it’s often forgotten that Dzeko equalised moments before when it looked like the title had been lost.

Conte clearly wants a big target man for his squad this year and although Dzeko is now 33, he would provide a proven goal threat for Inter. The Guardian reported they had tried to sign Romelu Lukaku from Man United but were now unlikely to increase their offer to meet the asking price.