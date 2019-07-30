Approach made: Liverpool join long list of clubs pursuing transfer of Real Madrid attacker

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach over a possible transfer move for Real Madrid wonderkid Israel Salazar.

The 16-year-old looks a hugely promising talent after impressing at youth level for Los Blancos, and it seems he’s now wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool’s approach to try to sign Salazar has been reported by Bernabeu Digital, who also state the exciting striker has already rejected as many as 50 offers from other clubs.

This could mean it’s a challenge for the Reds to finally persuade the youngster to leave, but fans can be excited by their club continuing to pursue the world’s best youth talent.

Liverpool have already signed highly-rated young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg this summer, as well as poaching teenage winger Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp also has promising players coming through at Anfield, having done fine work with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, while Rhian Brewster looks another who could soon become more of a first-team regular.

If LFC could land Salazar as well, it would surely represent another hugely exciting signing for the Merseyside giants’ future.