Jose Mourinho is reportedly being paired with the Valencia job as the wait goes on for the Portuguese tactician to return to management.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since leaving Man Utd last December, as he has patiently waited for the right opportunity to present itself.

Given his experience and track-record of winning trophies in all of his previous jobs, there is surely plenty of interest in trying to prise him back into management, and so it remains to be seen if the latest touted job role is considered by the former United, Real Madrid, Inter and Chelsea boss.

According to Sport, Valencia owner Peter Lim is planning on making key changes at the club and with the help of super agent Jorge Mendes, it could lead to a situation in which Mourinho replaces Marcelino as boss at the Spanish giants.

There is no suggestion that talks are underway as of yet and no indication of whether or not it’s a job that Mourinho would be interested in.

Nevertheless, given the pattern of his previous jobs and the desire to add more trophies to his collection, Valencia would arguably seem to be an unlikely landing spot for the Portuguese boss as they would surely struggle to topple the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid domestically.

In turn, while Mourinho told Sky Sports this week that he misses the game and being involved, as seen in the tweet below, time will tell whether or not Valencia tick the right boxes for him, or if he will continue to bide his time and wait for potential managerial changes during the course of the upcoming campaign to decide on what’s the most suitable next move.