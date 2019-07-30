Juventus are reportedly ready to launch a bid to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, if they can offload both Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira.

The Turin giants have already been busy this summer with the signings of Gianluigi Buffon, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and others.

In turn, they look to be in a strong position to defend their Serie A crown this season while also making a big impression in the Champions League given the strength and depth available to coach Maurizio Sarri.

However, it appears as though they’re not quite finished in the market yet, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that if they are able to offload both Matuidi and Khedira, they could launch a bid to sign Eriksen from Tottenham.

It won’t cheap to prise the Danish international away from Spurs though, with AS previously reporting that they will look for between €60m-€70m despite the fact that his contract expires next summer.

Nevertheless, adding that creativity and quality in the final third to operate behind Cristiano Ronaldo could be a smart move, and further strengthens their midfield with Ramsey and Rabiot either side of him while both Matuidi and Khedira look set to fall down the pecking order.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the deal to materialise, but there is also the factor to consider that Tottenham are now showing ambition themselves after their run to the Champions League final last season.

Having snapped up Tanguy Ndombele, Mauricio Pochettino will hope to continue to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies on a consistent basis, and in order to do that, he’ll also want to keep the key players already at his disposal in the squad moving forward.