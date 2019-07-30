Arsenal are reportedly offering Sami Khedira a two-year contract on reduced wages in a bid to bring the Juventus midfielder in in this summer’s transfer window.

The Germany international has been one of Europe’s finest midfield players for a number of years now, winning a host of major honours with both Real Madrid and current club Juventus.

However, it now looks like he’s being pushed out of Juve and may have to settle for a short-term deal and pay cut at Arsenal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mail.

It makes sense that the Gunners might be keen on Khedira, who has quality and experience and who would surely prove an overall upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in midfield.

The 32-year-old has never played in the Premier League but one imagines he has the ability to settle well in English football.

? Juventus selling spree begins: • Moise Kean close to Everton move!

€40m • Sami Khedira close to Arsenal switch!

Free pic.twitter.com/z3aMHbVumi — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 29, 2019

Journalist Adriano Del Monte has previously stated a move for Khedira to join Arsenal looks close, as claimed in the tweet above.

Meanwhile, Khedira got people talking with a surprise appearance at the Emirates Stadium to watch Unai Emery’s side take on Lyon in a friendly at the weekend.