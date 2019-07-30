Menu

“Finished” – Liverpool ace bizarrely written off by these fans as he closes in on loan transfer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is reportedly heading out on loan to League One club Oxford United.

The 19-year-old has long been tipped to be a big prospect for the future after coming through the club’s youth academy, having first joined back in 2007.

However, it seems Woodburn is struggling to make the step up to first-team football, having also had an underwhelming loan spell at Sheffield United last season, failing to really make any impact at Championship level.

According to the Evening Standard, Woodburn now looks close to leaving Liverpool for a loan spell again as he heads to Oxford.

The Welshman could benefit from quite likely getting more playing time at the Kassam Stadium and gaining experience at a slightly lower level.

However, despite still being a teenager, many Liverpool fans are now writing Woodburn off in response to news of this loan move.

This seems a harsh overreaction from Reds supporters, but here’s a look at some of the tweets coming out this morning…

