“Finished” – Liverpool ace bizarrely written off by these fans as he closes in on loan transfer

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is reportedly heading out on loan to League One club Oxford United.

The 19-year-old has long been tipped to be a big prospect for the future after coming through the club’s youth academy, having first joined back in 2007.

However, it seems Woodburn is struggling to make the step up to first-team football, having also had an underwhelming loan spell at Sheffield United last season, failing to really make any impact at Championship level.

According to the Evening Standard, Woodburn now looks close to leaving Liverpool for a loan spell again as he heads to Oxford.

The Welshman could benefit from quite likely getting more playing time at the Kassam Stadium and gaining experience at a slightly lower level.

However, despite still being a teenager, many Liverpool fans are now writing Woodburn off in response to news of this loan move.

This seems a harsh overreaction from Reds supporters, but here’s a look at some of the tweets coming out this morning…

That’s him finished. Will be sold next season — Aaron??????? (@Aaron_NCAFC) July 30, 2019

He’s nowhere near our level. Goodluck to him — Farr (@Farr_16) July 30, 2019

He sadly won’t ever play for us- was so hyped to be a superstar but sadly never lived up to it and went backwards — Ashraf Alhasan (@theshraf) July 30, 2019

How the mighty have fallen — Kareful Karius (@KarefulKarius) July 30, 2019

May aswell stay out there not good enough for LFC — Bobby-Da??ler (@foberto_rirmino) July 30, 2019

It’s a shame, but that’s his level if we’re being honest. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 30, 2019

He needs to leave on a permanent deal — Koven Pillay (@koven_pillay) July 30, 2019

We've loaned ben woodburn out again. Starting to think it might not happen for him at liverpool. — Liverpool fans thoughts (@thoughts4lfc) July 30, 2019