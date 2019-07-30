Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has a new tattoo of the Champions League trophy on his back, as confirmed by the club on their official Twitter feed.

The Brazilian forward more than played his part in the Reds securing their sixth European Cup at the end of last season as they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

New season. New artwork. Love that, Bobby ?? pic.twitter.com/TACmwOf80t — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2019

Firmino has now clearly decided to commemorate this huge moment in his career by getting the trophy marked on his back – something Liverpool fans are sure to appreciate.

LFC have not had the best pre-season so far this summer, but the return of players like Firmino should make all the difference once the real football gets going again.