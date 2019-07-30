(Photo) Manchester United fan spotted with ‘Maguire 5’ shirt as transfer talk hots up

You may well have heard that Manchester United are in for the transfer of Harry Maguire, and have been for what now feels like an eternity.

One potentially key update on the saga came earlier today from the Mail, who claim the potential £80million transfer could be triggered by a string of other deals that would allow Leicester City to replace him with Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk.

But try telling that to this Man Utd fan, who’s been spotted in Oslo appearing incredibly confident of getting the England international in for the start of the new season.

Landed in Oslo for United vs Kristiansund tonight. This bloke has gone for it. pic.twitter.com/zpEPFiTvWw — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) July 30, 2019

Two journalists have spotted this fan with a ‘Maguire 5’ shirt in the Norwegian capital, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take on Kristiansund in a friendly later today.

It is worth noting that the number 5 shirt is currently free at MUFC if Maguire wants it…