Harry Maguire could finally be edging nearer a transfer to Manchester United thanks to developments elsewhere in the transfer market.

As is so often the case in these situations, one deal looks set to spark something of a chain of other potential moves that should ultimately end up with Maguire getting a move to Old Trafford.

The deals in question are as follows: Brighton are closing in on the £25million signing of Bristol City defender Adam Webster, who will replace Lewis Dunk ahead of a £45m move to Leicester City, who would replace Maguire ahead of a £80m move to Man Utd.

Should these all go through, it’s almost certain the Maguire MUFC deal would be signed off, according to the Daily Mail.

Dunk looks a promising signing for Leicester after some rock-solid defensive displays in his Premier League career so far, so Foxes fans shouldn’t be too concerned about losing one of their biggest names.

United fans, meanwhile, will be eager to see Maguire finally join after a lengthy transfer saga, with the England international looking absolutely ideal to help the club improve on their poor defensive record last season.