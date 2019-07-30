Man City willing to write off £42m flop and let him go for nothing

It’s probably a sign of how much transfer fees have become inflated when £42m isn’t seen as an astronomical fee any more. It’s still a lot of money to spend however. According to reports, Man City are willing to let a £42m signing walk away for nothing.

According to The Sun, Besiktas have shown interest in Eliaquim Mangala and City would be willing to let the player go for free if he agrees to go.

It would be a sorry end to his Man City career after arriving at The Etihad for £42m back in 2014. His time has been hampered by injury but there’s no doubt that he just isn’t good enough to play in Pep Guardiola’s team anymore.

Since arriving he’s made 57 league appearances for City and had loan spells at Valencia and Everton.

He looked impressive when he arrived but has shown he isn’t capable on the ball and is prone to defensive lapses. Guardiola wants his defenders to be able to play out from the back and Mangala’s style doesn’t suit this.

The Frenchman turned 28 earlier in the year so this could be his last chance to resurrect a once promising career. The Turkish giants regular challenge for the title and play in Europe so should be an attractive destination for him.