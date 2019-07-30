Man United close in on third summer signing after successful transfer negotiations for €62m star

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with the two clubs reportedly close to a final agreement.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of the Portuguese playmaker has been one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer, but it now appears that a deal will be confirmed before the August 8 deadline.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Man United are closing in on their third summer signing after holding successful transfer negotiations with Sporting.

Goal reports that the Primeira Liga club were holding out for a fee of around €62 million for Fernandes and although no details have been confirmed as of yet, it appears that United have decided to stump up the cash for a primary target.

The 24-year-old emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe with his performances for Sporting last season, contributing a staggering 31 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

The Red Devils have relied far too heavily on the mercurial talents of Paul Pogba across the middle of the park in recent years, with mixed results, and Fernandes could help add a new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current line up.

United have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire thought to be next on the agenda, but Fernandes would be arguably the most exciting new arrival at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s side have won all their pre-season games this summer, looking sharp and raring to go ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, which they kick-off at home to Chelsea on August 11.

Fernandes certainly has the quality to help United build on their recent progress and return to the Champions League next season, with supporters surely hoping that a deal is pushed over the line in the next few days.