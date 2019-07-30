Man United given deadline and a key demand to meet to seal epic swap deal

We often see transfer negotiations drag on for weeks as both sides wait for the other to concede some ground. This one could be fairly simple as according to reports, Juventus have set a deadline and Paulo Dybala’s demands seem clear.

There has been a further development in the Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku swap deal story as Tuttosport reported an update on the demands of the Italian club and Dybala. Juventus don’t want this to drag on any further than seven days, and the Argentine wants a pay rise if he is to make the move to Manchester.

This is a change from the story reported in Calciomercato last week where they stated Dybala didn’t want to leave Juventus.

According to Tuttosport, the Argentinian superstar currently earns around €7.5m per year (about €144k per week) so it seems likely that Man Utd would easily be able to offer him a higher wage to tempt him to move.

While it’s still not certain Dybala will want to move, the future of Lukaku looks set to be away from Old Trafford after Gazzetta reported that Juventus had reached a rough agreement with the Belgian over contract terms.

The swap could benefit both parties as Dybala is often left out of the Juventus starting line up and could be a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. However Lukaku was much maligned last season and a move to Italy could help him re-find his best form.