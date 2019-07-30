Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will reportedly miss their next friendly game due to injury.

The Daily Mirror reports that the France international sat out Man Utd training due to a knock, which is hardly ideal timing for the Red Devils as we edge ever closer to the start of the new Premier League season.

Pogba has been a key player for United despite some ups and downs in his time at Old Trafford, so fans will no doubt be hoping this injury isn’t too serious.

The Mirror suggest he’s only missing today’s friendly against Kristiansund as a precaution, and that could be sensible from MUFC.

After today’s game in Norway, United will have one final pre-season fixture against AC Milan to warm them up for the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Pogba can hopefully return for that game from what the Mirror claim is a back complaint.

The 26-year-old is still at United despite long-running speculation over wanting to leave the club this summer, with the Mirror recently reporting on the reasons he wanted to join Real Madrid.