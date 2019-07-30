In-form Manchester United star considering transfer away in blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly considering his future at the club as we head towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The Argentine centre-back has had his ups and downs in his time at Old Trafford, having started brightly before injuries majorly hampered his progress with the Red Devils.

According to ESPN, Rojo is now ready to consider quitting United if he feels he will not gain enough playing time in the season ahead.

This is despite the player impressing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with some strong performances so far in pre-season which promoted the Norwegian tactician to say he’d “taken his chance”, as quoted by ESPN.

Man Utd fans may not be too bothered about losing someone who’s mainly been a backup in recent times, but Solskjaer clearly seems to rate Rojo and could do with as many options as possible in that position.

The likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have not really done enough for MUFC, leading to links with new centre-backs for much of this summer.

However, with no one coming in so far, United could do with Rojo staying put, especially as he seems like he might be about to put his worst form behind him.