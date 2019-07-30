Manchester United are reportedly making progress on two midfield signings in the form of Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

And according to Spanish source Diario Gol, Real Madrid are confident that Paul Pogba could then be cleared to leave Old Trafford if the Red Devils do get these big names in.

One imagines Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would struggle to fit in all three of Pogba, Fernandes and Milinkovic-Savic, with the trio all attack-minded and creative players who like to bomb forward.

Given that Pogba has struggled in his time at United, it makes sense that the club now seem to be working to replace him, with fans likely to see the Frenchman’s sale and the arrivals from Sporting Lisbon and Lazio as an upgrade.

A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, recently suggested an offer of £65million should be enough for United to persuade Sporting to sell Fernandes.

That looks a great price for the Portugal international after his incredible form last season, when he scored 28 goals from midfield.

Meanwhile, Milinkovic-Savic rumours are also gathering pace as Radiosei, as translated by the Sun, claim the Serbia international has agreed personal terms with MUFC and would cost £81m.

That’s a combined £146m for two quality players, while Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid by the Sun for as much as £150m.

Replacing a troubled, inconsistent player with two exciting talents whilst making a £4m profit overall could well be some of the best business of this transfer window if Man Utd pull it off.