Man Utd are reportedly still nowhere near meeting Leicester City’s valuation of Harry Maguire as the transfer deadline fast approaches.

The Red Devils suffered with a porous defence last season as they conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the table.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be desperate to strengthen that area of his squad to shore things up moving forward, but with just over a week to go before the deadline, the Man Utd boss has yet to address the problem.

According to BBC Sport, they are still some distance away from reaching an agreement with Leicester for Maguire, as while the last offer from the Red Devils was £70m earlier this month, the Foxes are still said to be demanding £90m.

Further, it’s noted that United consider that figure ‘unrealistic’ and so unless Leicester are willing to lower their demands, it seems to be a lost cause for United.

It could be argued that there is simply no reason for them to do that unless Maguire pushes for an exit, which he hasn’t done to this point, and so it has be questioned if the situation will change in the next nine days.

With time running out, the sensible strategy from United will surely be to look elsewhere and address the problem before it’s too late, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still their only two summer signings to date.