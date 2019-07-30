Meeting planned by PSG chief in bid to convince Neymar over future

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is reportedly set to travel to China in a bid to convince Neymar to stay at the club this summer.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell with the French giants thus far, scoring 51 goals in just 58 appearances while winning five domestic trophies in just two years.

However, injuries have severely limited him in both campaigns, and that in turn has been a factor in PSG’s ongoing disappointment in the Champions League.

Speculation has been rife over his future, but Sport report that Leonardo is ready to fly out to China to meet with Neymar face-to-face, in a bid to convince him to stay in the French capital for another year.

It’s noted by Calciomercato that talk of a return to Barcelona remains, although given that they signed Antoine Griezmann this summer to partner Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, it’s difficult to see how coach Ernesto Valverde would fit them all into his plans and starting line-up.

Nevertheless, it’s enough to worry Leonardo it seems, so much so that he’s ready to make the trip to China where the PSG squad are continuing their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Time will tell whether or not he can convince Neymar to snub exit talk and remain committed to PSG, as they’ve certainly been active in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad and give coach Thomas Tuchel a group to work with that can deliver more success.

The French giants have already signed Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, Pablo Sarabia and Ander Herrera among others, building a solid foundation behind the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to add a balance to the XI which in turn could stand them in good stead.

Whether Neymar continues to lead the way as their talisman though, remains to be seen.