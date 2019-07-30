Personal terms agreed: Man Utd edge closer to £81m transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to acquire one of his main summer targets as reports suggest Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

It has been reported by Italian outlet Radiosei, as translated by the Sun, that although a transfer fee was yet to be agreed, Utd had reached an agreement with the Serbian over personal terms which would see him earn £5.4m a year.

The Sun further reported that Lazio were holding out for a fee of £81m for the Serbian international star.

If the transfer does go through it could cause further speculation over the future of Paul Pogba. Similarly to Pogba, the Serb is a tall, powerful yet elegant midfielder who liked to get forward and score goals. It’s not clear yet if Man Utd want him to replace or compliment Pogba in the midfield.

Lazio signed him from Genk in 2015 where he has gone on to become a key player for club and country. He’s scored 22 goals in 125 league games in Rome while making 12 appearances for his country.

He could help form a formidable midfield trio with compatriot Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba if they were both to stay at Old Trafford this summer. Solskjaer may decide he wants to play the two Serbians with someone a bit more dynamic or creative which could also edge Pogba closer to leaving.

Milinkovic-Savic’s brother Vanja was at Man Utd as a youth player but was released in 2015 after failing to get a work permit.