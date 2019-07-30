Club chief gives Manchester United hope of clinching £90million transfer

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has seemed to give Manchester United and other clubs hope of clinching the transfer of midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The 24-year-old has shone in Serie A and attracted links with bigger clubs for some time, with Man Utd widely reported to be working on signing him before the transfer deadline.

A previous report from the Mail claimed Milinkovic-Savic had reached a verbal agreement over a move to Old Trafford, while the signing would cost around £90million, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

That could be a fine purchase by the Red Devils, who could do with an upgrade on Paul Pogba after his inconsistent form, while the Daily Mirror are among the sources who continue to put the France international’s future in doubt by stating he wants a move to Real Madrid.

If MUFC are chasing Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for Pogba, they could be encouraged by these words from Lotito, who would not rule out a sale when asked about his star player’s future.

‘We’ll see the conditions that line up,’ Lotito told Sky Sport Italia, as translated by the Mail.

‘Milinkovic has a good rapport with the club, just as the club has with him.

‘If some offers were to be presented, we’d evaluate them with a spirit of collaboration that looks after the interests of the club and the player.’