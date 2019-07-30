Real Madrid have reportedly improved their offer for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

And it’s suggested by Don Balon that the Spanish giants are now edging closer towards signing the France international, though the deal is stalling because of issues at Man Utd’s end.

The report explains that the Red Devils are working to bring in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Pogba’s replacement, but that the Serie A club have just raised his asking price.

Despite United looking to have closed the deal for around £68million, Don Balon claim Lazio now want £82m and this is holding up Pogba’s move to the Bernabeu.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping both of these deals can just be done and dusted as they could really do with shifting Pogba and bringing in a quality replacement.

The 26-year-old has been disappointing since his big move from Juventus three years ago, and Milinkovic-Savic looks a potential upgrade.

The Serbian has lit up Serie A in recent seasons and could be a better fit for United’s style of play.