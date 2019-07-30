(Photos) Nicolas Pepe spotted at Arsenal’s training ground with club gear as transfer announcement surely imminent

Nicolas Pepe has been pictured entering Arsenal’s training ground and holding a bag with the club crest on it ahead of his transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Goal and others have reported on the Ivory Coast international’s imminent arrival from Lille in a club-record £72million transfer, and one imagines an official announcement can’t be far away now.

Pepe is clearly with Arsenal today as these pictures below from the Sun suggest, so Gooners will be getting very excited now about this big-name buy.

After some stunning performances in Ligue 1 last season, Pepe looks just what Unai Emery needs to provide an upgrade on disappointing attacking players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.